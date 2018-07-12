Build-a-Bear Workshop is capping lines at all U.S. stores today due to crowd and safety concerns.
On Thursday, July 12, Build-a-Bear is offering a "pay-your-age" deal, meaning if you have a 2-year-old, you'd only have to pay $2.
"Per local authorities, we cannot accept additional guests at our U.S. Build-A-Bear Workshop locations due to crowd and safety concerns," a Build-a-Bear press release said.
The lines at the Tucson Mall Build-a-Bear — the store's only location in Tucson — wrapped around the mall before the store opened at 9 a.m.
One woman who came to the mall for the promotion said that she showed up at 8 a.m. and was still turned away. She also said that some people claimed they were waiting in line as early as 4:30 a.m. this morning. Others who were near the front of the line around 10:30 a.m. said they got there around 7 a.m.
Some customers who were turned away were being given a $15 coupon to use at another time. There's a second line at Tucson Mall for those looking to get a coupon.
Build-a-Bear is also offering vouchers online to U.S. and Canada bonus club members. Members have until Sunday to get their coupon from the Build-a-Bear website.
Employees put out a sign at the end of the line that read, "The PAY YOUR AGE Day line is closed due to capacity. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and will reach out directly to our valued guests."
Those who were in line early enough are reportedly being let in to participate in the Pay-Your-Age Day. One security guard said that there were 1,000 people in line by 9 a.m., but that by 10 a.m., there was "way more than that."
And Tucson isn't the only location to have crazy long lines. Videos from Texas show lines of hundreds of people wrapping around the mall. Some news reports from the UK say that fights broke out after people waited in line for nine hours to get the promotion.
People who wanted to get the deal had to be members of the Build-a-Bear bonus club. The program is free and only required an email to sign up.