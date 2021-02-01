Mature Mutts finds home for older dogs

Local nonprofits are making it easier to respect and support elderly pets, particularly senior dogs who have been displaced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have so many senior dogs that come to Pima Animal Care because they have lost their humans — some due to COVID-19 and others because of COVID-related job losses or financial hardships or maybe the owners have had to move to a smaller place where there are restrictions. Every dog has a story, and if more people knew about their plights, they might be willing to foster a dog for a while,” said Ursula Schwarz, a volunteer with Friends of PACC and its Mature Mutts program.
Mature Mutts is dedicated specifically to dogs 5 years of age and older in the hopes of finding them forever homes. Schwarz said these dogs are often traumatized after losing their owners and have difficulty dealing with shelter stress. The pandemic has compounded the situation, resulting in a decrease in long-time volunteers concerned about health risks; simultaneously, Schwarz said there are limited opportunities to mentor and train new volunteers to assist with the shelter pets.
“There are people who would like to help but they are not able to, and volunteers who have been doing it during the past year are getting burned out. We feel so bad for these senior dogs who find themselves in a shelter. They don’t know what is going on and don’t get the extra time they need with volunteers,” said Schwarz.
Volunteers like John Gilbert and Jace Powers are determined to change that.
Gilbert and Powers are co-founders of Tucson Rescue Now — tucsonrescuenow.org — a nonprofit that places senior dogs in happy homes through its La Encantada showroom/store at 2905 E. Skyline Drive, Suite 208.
Gilbert said the showroom offers a unique opportunity for dogs and prospective families to become acquainted in a kennel-free environment comprised of six relaxed, room-like spaces furnished with comfortable couches. The concept began with a fashion show and adoption event to benefit PACC organized by Gilbert and Powers in a 15,000-square-foot space at Foothills Mall in 2018.
“We had all the space you could imagine and usually at these events we had dogs in temporary kennels, but we didn’t want to do that, so we went out and brought in 13 couches and covered them with soft blankets. We had the dogs sitting on couches when they weren’t walking with models in the fashion show and people would come and sit with them and pat them and give them love. It was a huge success and we had kind of a lightbulb moment,” said Gilbert.
Gilbert said 12 senior dogs were adopted at the event, leading to inspiration for a comfortable, home-like space in which to bring the pets to people.
“Senior dogs suddenly find themselves in a shelter with 300 barking dogs and it devastates them, so they hold back. They are scared and don’t know why they are there, so it affects their personalities and behavior. By the second or third day at our store, they love coming and their personalities change. It is wonderful to see,” Gilbert said.
Senior dogs are brought to the store on a daily basis; some are adopted right away while it may take others weeks or months to find homes. Tucson Rescue Now has placed more than 230 senior dogs since inception.
“We never give up on a dog. Our mission is to find the perfect fit, not just to get dogs adopted. If it doesn’t work for the dogs, then it doesn’t work for the people, so we are very careful to find a good fit so the dogs will have good lives,” Gilbert said.
Gilbert said that ultimately, Tucson Rescue Now also helps promote awareness about the value of senior dogs in society.
“Many people can’t emotionally go into a shelter where there are barking dogs and chaos — it is too depressing for them. At our store, they can experience senior dogs in a whole different way. Seniors used to be the hardest dogs to adopt; they were always overlooked. Now people are finally realizing that senior dogs are some of the best,” Gilbert said.
