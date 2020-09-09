Mayor, council's review of Tucson city manager finds that he ‘exceeded expectations’

During an executive session Tuesday, the Tucson City Council conducted a contract and performance review of City Manager Michael Ortega, determining that he has “met and exceeded expectations” in his role.

Ortega is making $230,000 a year in his current contract, making him one of the highest-paid government administrators in Pima County. In comparison, Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry earns $301,000 in annual salary.

Ortega will also receive a $5,000 salary increase in October.

The performance evaluation, requested by Mayor Regina Romero, comes six months into the pandemic, which has added to the city manager’s extensive fiscal and administrative responsibilities.

”As with any job, the city manager is subject to an annual performance review by his supervisors. In this case, the supervisors are mayor and council who set policy he is tasked with implementing. An annual performance review is a valuable exercise for both our city manager and mayor and council to provide feedback to improve city government,” Romero said. “Mike has done a great job in helping guide our city through a tumultuous time and I know he is the right person for the job as we transition to recovery.”