Mayor: Reid Park Zoo expansion put on pause pending further community engagement

While most people agree that improvements to the zoo are important to both the city and the animals, some community members feel the expansion into Reid Park, and ultimately the loss of Barnum Hill and the southern duck pond, will eliminate access to a public, green area frequented by many residents. They also feel there wasn’t enough transparency about the potential expansion when this issue was placed on the ballot.

“This issue is fundamentally about the trust that Tucson voters place in their local government, specifically the institutions that use their tax dollars,” Romero said. “The ballot language approved by voters in 2017 was ‘to fund capital improvements, operations and maintenance,’ and did not mention expansion. All public meetings to discuss specific expansion plans, which by almost all accounts were poorly attended due to insufficient outreach to surrounding neighborhoods, were conducted in 2018 and 2019, after the tax was approved by voters.”

More than 22,000 Tucsonans have signed a petition opposing the zoo’s expansion into Barnum Hill and the pond, an effort that was created by a community-led group called Save the Heart of Reid Park. It’s unclear exactly what will happen next and how the zoo’s plan will change, but Romero said residents will have the chance to provide their input before the project continues.

“Many have also made the argument that we should proceed with expansion since dollars have already been spent for preliminary planning. Unfortunately that is the potential cost of poor community engagement,” she said. “Involving the community must not be viewed as inconvenient; instead, it must be intentional and representative of community stakeholders. When organized correctly, it can actually improve the results.”

