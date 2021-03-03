Mayor: Reid Park Zoo expansion should be paused pending further community engagement

While most people agree that improvements to the zoo are important to both the city and the animals, some community members feel the expansion into Reid Park, and ultimately the loss of Barnum Hill and the southern duck pond, will eliminate access to a public, green area frequented by many residents. They also feel there wasn’t enough transparency about the potential expansion when this issue was placed on the ballot.

“This issue is fundamentally about the trust that Tucson voters place in their local government, specifically the institutions that use their tax dollars,” Romero said. “The ballot language approved by voters in 2017 was ‘to fund capital improvements, operations and maintenance,’ and did not mention expansion. All public meetings to discuss specific expansion plans, which by almost all accounts were poorly attended due to insufficient outreach to surrounding neighborhoods, were conducted in 2018 and 2019, after the tax was approved by voters.”

In a statement Wednesday, the Reid Park Zoological Society said they were "surprised and deeply disappointed" in Romero's request that the expansion be put on hold, saying they have made a meticulous effort to follow the city's communication protocols throughout the planning process and that the expansion design was previously approved by city leaders.