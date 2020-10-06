McSally goes on the attack in Senate debate

Then McSally, a former two-term congresswoman and the first female fighter pilot to fly in combat, turned the topic back on Kelly, just as she did throughout the night.

“One thing about Senator McCain we knew here in Arizona: Whether you agreed with him or you disagreed with him, we always knew where he stood,” she said. “And this is another example, Mark, where you’re trying to invoke him, but you can’t take simple positions on whether you’re going to support your recruiter and investor, Chuck Schumer, whether you’re going to abolish the filibuster, whether you support packing the Supreme Court, where you say one thing — a bunch of platitudes — but you can’t even tell Arizonans where you stand.”

Savicki from 270toWin said McSally’s evasiveness about Trump could be a sign that she wants to distance herself from the president in case the polls showing him trailing Joe Biden turn out to be correct.

Savicki was also struck by how little McSally talked about Biden on Tuesday night. “I think she sees the writing on the wall, like other Republicans do, and maybe she’s trying to appeal to Biden voters,” he said.

The winner of the Senate race could be seated as soon as the election results are certified in late November and will serve until January 2023, completing McCain’s final term.