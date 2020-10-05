McSally, Kelly to debate tonight in high-stakes Arizona Senate race

Republican U.S. Sen. Martha McSally and her Democratic challenger Mark Kelly are scheduled to meet for their one and only debate on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
The debate will be hosted by The Arizona Republic, Tucson-based Arizona Public Media and Phoenix public radio station KJZZ.
Voters can watch the 90-minute debate live at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
In the Tucson area, you can watch it on PBS 6 or streamed online on azcentral.com; or listen to it on NPR 89.1.
A 30-minute debate recap will follow the event.
