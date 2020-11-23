 Skip to main content
Medella Vina Ranch hosting community yard sale

Medella Vina Ranch hosting community yard sale

Medella Vina Ranch is hosting a community yard sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 12 at 4450 S. Houghton Road.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Literacy Connects.

The sale is free to attend, but spaces to sell items are being sold, with starting prices at $15. Sellers should arrive at 8 a.m. to set up.

To purchase a space go to medellavina.com

The ranch is a 40-acre multi-use property that holds public events, including an antique fair, farmers’ market, goat yoga, horse-back riding and drive-in movies. The property has a “secret garden” that can be use for weddings and other social events.

