Medella Vina Ranch hosting community yard sale

Medella Vina Ranch is hosting a community yard sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 12 at 4450 S. Houghton Road.
A portion of the proceeds will go to
Literacy Connects.
The sale is free to attend, but spaces to sell items are being sold, with starting prices at $15. Sellers should arrive at 8 a.m. to set up.
To purchase a space go to
medellavina.com
The ranch is a 40-acre multi-use property that holds public events, including an antique fair, farmers’ market, goat yoga, horse-back riding and drive-in movies. The property has a “secret garden” that can be use for weddings and other social events.
Mission Garden
Marissa Johnson, volunteer, places compost, in preparation for growing wheat, in the Spanish Colonial Field at Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Ln., in Tucson, Ariz. on Nov. 18, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Mission Garden
Linda Matson, right, and Erik Schmahl, volunteers, place tubes for irrigation under Quince trees inside the Spanish Colonial Orchard at Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Ln., in Tucson, Ariz. on Nov. 18, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Mission Garden
A sign informing visitors about the Chinese Garden is placed inside the garden at Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Ln., in Tucson, Ariz. on Nov. 18, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Mission Garden
Linda Dugan walks through the Chinese garden at Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Ln., in Tucson, Ariz. on Nov. 18, 2020. Located at the base of Sentinel Peak, Mission Garden, a non-profit organization, is a living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional local crops and edible native plants.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Mission Garden
Sun shines on an arch way full with Bottle Gourd vines in the Chinese Garden at Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Ln., in Tucson, Ariz. on Nov. 18, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Mission Garden
Katie Herder, outreach intern, waters plants inside the Youth Garden at Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Ln., in Tucson, Ariz. on Nov. 18, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Mission Garden
A wasp gently touches down on the surface of the water of the acequia flowing through the grounds of Mission Gardens on June 15, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Mission Garden
Bill Kidder stops so his dog Tucker can get a look at the water in the acequia flowing through the grounds at Mission Gardens during Bat Night on June 15, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Mission Garden
Shown on Aug. 15, 2020, a waterway or "acequia" in the Mission Garden where Gila Topminnow have been thriving
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Mission Garden
Gila topminnow swim in the "acequia" in the Mission Garden located at 946 W Mission Lane, on Aug. 15, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Mission Garden
Phil Hall, a board member with the Friends of Tucson's Birthplace, arranges the ocotillo fencing on top of a ramada at the Mission Gardens at the base of A Mountain on July 31, 2012, in Tucson, Ariz. Some of the pomegranate, fig trees and other plants from the garden area are visible in the background.
A.E. Araiza/ Arizona Daily Star
Mission Garden
Mission Garden, bottom center, and downtown Tucson in 2017.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Mission Garden
As Sentinel Peak looms in the background, a sign welcomes visitors at Mission Garden at the corner of South Grande Avenue and West Mission Lane on Aug. 15, 2014, in downtown Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
