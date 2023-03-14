The colleagues of Thomas Meixner, the University of Arizona hydrology professor who was shot and killed on campus, have sided with a faculty committee’s findings that Meixner’s death occurred amid a breakdown of trust and communication regarding campus safety.

Voting members of the UA’s Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences unanimously passed a resolution Monday saying as much. The resolution is contained in a letter sent to UA Faculty Senate leadership. It is signed by Christopher Castro, the interim hydrology department head.

Castro previously told the Star that he, like Meixner, had received alarming communication for months from Murad Dervish, the ex-student now charged with murder in Meixner’s death, and had reported it the university to little effect.

Six months after Meixner was killed Oct. 5 on campus, the department’s resolution reads:

"We support the work of the General Faculty Senate Committee for Safety of All, and thank them for their service in the goal of improving safety at the University of Arizona.

"We express our concern for the reasons cited by the committee regarding its dissolution, as documented in the final committee letter sent to the Faculty Senate president dated 3 March, 2023.

"We express our disappointment that this committee did not receive the full support and cooperation of the mentioned University of Arizona administrative units and personnel necessary to complete its important work.

"We request that the pending report of the external investigative agency PAX LLC be made fully available to the public upon its completion, for purposes of transparency."

The resolution comes about six weeks after an ad-hoc, faculty-led committee released an interim report on campus safety.

The UA has hired PAX, LLC, an outside consulting firm, to review its campus safety protocols.

The faculty committee formed separately and did its own investigation, relying on public records and interviews.

Meixner’s colleagues have also submitted the hydrology department's resolution to the dean of the UA College of Science, to UA President Robert C. Robbins, and to the principal investigator of PAX.

'Disregards ... safety concerns'

The faculty-led committee released its interim report on Feb. 1.

It detailed how, according to the authors, the UA’s “approach to violence risks established an administrative culture that consciously and consistently disregards employee and students’ safety concerns.”

At the time of its release, the committee said it had plans to release a final report after it completed its investigation.

But that’s not what’s happening now.

After the UA questioned the report’s conclusions, saying it “represents the work of a subset of faculty that has reached sweeping conclusions based in large part on misleading characterizations and the selective use of facts and quotations,” UA faculty and students started pushing back against that notion.

The Faculty Senate passed a unanimous resolution affirming the report. Two student groups — including one representing the hydrology department — and Meixner’s family all made statements calling on the university to take the committee’s findings seriously in conjunction with the consultants' report.

But the UA’s attempt to discredit the interim report, the committee said, led to its decision to dissolve earlier this month.

“Certain recent statements and actions of the university leadership have materially impacted our ability to complete our inquiry,” the committee said in a letter dated March 3. “Additionally, the university leadership’s public statement about the legitimacy and integrity of the committee created concerns that committee members might experience negative consequences for serving on the committee.”