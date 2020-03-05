Memorial service Saturday for Dorothy Reid, music director at Southside Presbyterian Church

Dorothy Clara Reid, director of music at Southside Presbyterian Church for more than two decades and who was well-known for gospel music performances with Tucson choirs, died Feb. 8 after a fall in her home. She was 76.

The fall fractured Reid’s left hip and she died before her scheduled surgery at St. Joseph’s Hospital, said her daughter Dotti Benjamin.

A memorial service is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the church at 317 W. 23rd St. Choir members from several churches will sing at the service — the day of what would have been Reid’s 77th birthday.

Benjamin said her mother believed everyone could sing, “you just had to find them their song. She touched a lot of people in the community and encouraged them to sing gospel music in church,” recalled her daughter.

Close friend Georgia Vancza said Reid “was a real force and educator in the Tucson community” who was well-known in African American churches “as a powerful singer, outstanding pianist and a no-nonsense choir director.”

Vancza said it was a privilege and the best education learning to sing gospel music under Reid’s direction.