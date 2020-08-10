Men's group to hold virtual event to decide what charity will receive donation

Philanthropy has come full circle for a group of local men determined to give back to the community even in the middle of a pandemic that has many nonprofits struggling for resources.
“Initially we had discussed postponing everything since we couldn’t meet in person, but we did some brainstorming and made it work virtually. Nonprofits need our help now more than ever: Some are completely shut down and people are giving less because of all the uncertainty. We feel like those in a position to give should step up and do it,” said Jon LePage, founder of 100+ Guys Who Give Tucson.
Founded earlier this year, the giving circle brings together men willing to give $100 each on a quarterly basis — $400 annually per member. Donated money is pooled and gifted to a different local charity chosen by the membership each quarter.
LePage said the concept is designed to maximize philanthropic impact while minimizing time commitment and planning for busy members.
“My whole thing — and I think this is really typical — is that I never gave because I thought, ‘What will $50 or $100 do? It will help a little but not make a real impact.’ This group makes you feel like you have a much greater impact by pooling all of the donations,” said LePage, 30.
The Tucson native has seen the premise successfully put into practice. The organization is modeled after 100+ Women Who Care Tucson, a giving circle comprised of more than 200 women that has gifted more than $338,000 to 19 local nonprofits since its inception in 2015.
“I had been looking for something to get involved in and had dabbled in a few things but wasn’t really stoked about any of them. I am good at organizing and getting things together, and if this group had existed, I would have joined. Since it didn’t exist, I figured, ‘Let’s start it,’” said LePage, a UA graduate who is director of technical operations for Connect Security.
He gathered a leadership team of seven, and after a membership drive in February, the group held its First “Big Give” in May.
A typical Big Give (which LePage hopes will be held in person at some point) includes a social hour, followed by a meeting during which members learn about prospective recipients of funds. The prospective charities have been nominated by members; those nonprofits are vetted and once approved, are eligible for a random drawing of three charities held during each Give. Members listen to a presentation about each charity, after which they choose a quarterly recipient.
The approved organizations vary in size and address a diverse range of social issues and needs, from food insecurity, homelessness and health care to addiction and recovery as well as education and recreation for everyone from youth to seniors.
The group’s inaugural Big Give netted $3,600 for Youth on Their Own, which is dedicated to supporting the high school graduation and continued success of youth experiencing homelessness in Pima County. The nonprofit provides monthly stipends to encourage good grades and regular school attendance students in grades six through 12. It also offers emotional support and assistance with resources for housing, transportation and food for students forced from their homes due to abuse and issues such as parental incarceration, poverty, abandonment or neglect.
Member Enrique Aldana nominated the nonprofit after a series of events that he described as “serendipitous.”
Aldana, who is director of development and fundraising for Arizona Public Media, said that he happened to learn about Youth on Their Own programs just as he was investigating membership in 100+ Guys Who Give.
“I had heard of YOTO, but didn’t really realize all the services that they provide, and it was an eye-opener for me to see the work they do. They are always in need of money for the kids they support and food and supplies for their mini-mall,” said Aldana, 51.
Aldana discovered that the nonprofit’s “true philanthropic spirit” resonated with his own philosophy after attending a YOTO meeting led by Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Slater.
“At Elizabeth’s meetings they go around the table and discuss ‘mission moments’ where they share something that someone witnessed or experienced from the services they provide. They also thank each other if one person or department helped another. That is how they start their meetings: With ‘mission moments’ and then accolades for one another. I thought that was impressive,” Aldana said.
The Big Give made an immediate impact by providing summer stipends for 19 students.
“This was so crucial. It increased their stability during a time when there is chaos all around. The struggles of the pandemic are amplified for youth experiencing homelessness,” said Slater.
She emphasized that homeless students often “couch hop” with friends or extended family members, all of whom may be less likely to extend hospitality during the pandemic. Additionally, many students who work have had their positions eliminated, resulting in a 50% increase in student requests for emergency assistance with expenses such a rent, transportation and health-care costs since March.
Slater said gifts of any size from organizations such as 100+ Guys Who Give — and 100+ Women Who Care, who also gifted funds raised during their 17th Big Give — are more vital than ever to YOTO.
“YOTO is almost entirely funded by donations of individuals, businesses and foundations, so every donation matters so much to us.
“To be selected by both 100+ Guys Who Give and 100+ Women Who Care during the same quarter was just magical,” she said.
Contact freelance writer Loni Nannini at ninch2@comcast.net
