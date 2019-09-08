Film screening and community forum: Not Alone

The University of Arizona's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences is sponsoring a free screening of the documentary film, "Not Alone," followed by a panel discussion. A resource fair with information on local mental health treatment, education and outreach organizations will be held on the patio 30 minutes before the film begins.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. Resource fair begins at 5:30 p.m.; film screening and panel will run from 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 East Speedway Blvd.

For more information or to reserve tickets, visit loftcinema.org/film/not-alone/