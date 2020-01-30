Merry pranksters give some Tucson potholes bright green turf toupees

Silbercoats also isn't convinced that the fake grass was meant as a protest. He said he knows the artist who did it, and he believes her motivations were "a little more nuanced than that."

As it turns out, Silbercoats is right.

The holes were landscaped by Armory Park resident artist Janet Miller, but not out of anger and frustration.

"My friend Elizabeth Garber and I greened up the potholes just for the fun of it," Miller explained in an email.

She said she scavenged the fake grass from someone's curbside trash pile on the city's "Brush and Bulky" pickup day.

She tested out her idea on a single hole on Fifth Avenue in October. When that patch of turf was still there in early January, she and her friend decided to fill in the ones at Fourth and 16th, in front of the OK Market that Miller also helped decorate.

Call it an act of unsanctioned street beautification by an Armory Park resident who has even learned to see the silver lining in suspension-rattling pits in the pavement.

"I used to be irritated by the city ignoring the potholes in the neighborhood, until I realized they actually slow traffic down," Miller said. "So I celebrate them now."

