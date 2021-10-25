Metallica frontman's foundation sells land here to Rosemont Copper for $1.2 million

A trust connected to the lead singer and guitarist for the heavy metal band Metallica sold 20 acres in the Santa Ritas to Rosemont Copper, whose parent company is drilling heavily to explore the possibility of building a copper mine on the mountain range's west slope.

The $1.2 million purchase this month was all in cash, a Pima County Recorder's Office document shows.

"Cha-ching!!!" pronounced tmz.com, the celebrity gossip website, when it broke news of the purchase on Sunday.

The land's formal owner prior to the sale was the James and Francesca Hetfield Revocable Trust, the document said. The trust obtained the land from Hetfield himself in June 1998. No purchase price was disclosed at the time.

The purchase this month was made by the Arizona subsidiary of Hudbay Minerals Inc., which has already announced plans to spend $34 million this year on drilling and related studies on the mine project, called Copper World. It would lie on the Santa Ritas' west slope, overlooking the suburban communities of Green Valley and Sahuarita. The land purchased from Hetfield's foundation will be part of the Copper World project, Hudbay said Monday.