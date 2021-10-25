Metallica frontman's foundation sells land here to Rosemont Copper for $1.2 million

A trust connected to the lead singer and guitarist for the heavy metal band Metallica sold 20 acres in the Santa Ritas to Rosemont Copper, whose parent company is drilling heavily to explore the possibility of building a copper mine on the mountain range's west slope.
The $1.2 million purchase this month was all in cash, a Pima County Recorder's Office document shows.
"Cha-ching!!!" pronounced tmz.com, the celebrity gossip website, when it broke news of the purchase on Sunday.
The land's formal owner prior to the sale was the James and Francesca Hetfield Revocable Trust, the document said. The trust obtained the land from Hetfield himself in June 1998. No purchase price was disclosed at the time.
The purchase this month was made by the Arizona subsidiary of Hudbay Minerals Inc., which has already announced plans to spend $34 million this year on drilling and related studies on the mine project, called Copper World. It would lie on the Santa Ritas' west slope, overlooking the suburban communities of Green Valley and Sahuarita. The land purchased from Hetfield's foundation will be part of the Copper World project, Hudbay said Monday.
While the company hasn't formally announced plans for Copper World, it has filed a reclamation plan for the project with the state. It faces opposition to that project similar to that it's received over the years to its neighboring Rosemont Mine proposal, which is now tied up in federal court.
The legal document that recorded the sale for the Pima County Recorder's Office doesn't mention the land's specific location.
But Hudbay has been amassing thousands of acres of private land in the Santa Ritas in the past few years for Copper World. It now says it has about 4,500 acres of private land in that area, with more than half that being land its predecessors acquired from the federal government through mining claims.
The purchase comes about a month after Pima Community College announced it's received a $100,000 from the non-profit Metallica Scholars Initiative. The effort, supported by Metallica, is aimed at directly supporting students while elevating the importance of career and technical education, said Pima College in its mid-September news release announcing the grant.
The initiative is financed by All Within My Hands, a nonprofit, philanthropic organization created by the members and management of Metallica. The organization is "dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services," the group's website says.
Metallica and its band members have had numerous ties to Arizona over the years, the Phoenix New Times reported in 2017.
The website Celebrity Net Worth estimates Hetfield's net worth at $300 million. He is a founder, lead singer, guitarist, and songwriter for Metallica. It formed 40 years ago this month, when he and drummer Lars Ulrich got together via an ad in Ulrich’s LA Recycler newspaper, the band's website says.