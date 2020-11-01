Mexican businessman braves sea of sand dunes to rescue UA researcher's balloon

He also tried contacting the visitor center for the biosphere reserve, but no one responded to his messages, possibly because he used Google’s translator to try to explain what he had lost and where he had lost it.

Schuler even offered a $100 reward, which he said was all he could afford as a “poor college student” with a research grant that doesn’t cover expenses like that.

Then along came Sonoran businessman Aron Brown.

The Rocky Point resident said he read about the missing balloon on Facebook and thought it might be fun to retrieve it, so he contacted Schuler to get its last known location: somewhere in an ocean of sand dunes about 150 miles north of his house.

Then, on Oct. 18, Brown loaded his four-wheeler into the back of his truck and headed that way with his family.

Balloon hunting in the dunes

The road only got him to within about 12 miles of the coordinates, so he parked the truck, grabbed a small bottle of water and headed into the dunes alone on the ATV with only a handheld GPS unit to guide him.

His family stayed behind to wait for him. “I told them, ‘if I don’t come back in a couple of hours, report me missing,’” Brown said.