How to protect your Social Security number

The Social Security Administration offers the following advice about protecting your Social Security number and what to do if it is stolen:

Your Social Security number can be stolen in a number of ways, including:

By someone stealing your wallet, purse, or mail.

Someone stealing personal information you provide to an unsecured website; from business or personnel records at work; and personal information in your home.

By someone rummaging through your trash and public trash dumps.

Posing by phone or email as someone who legitimately needs information about you, such as employers or landlords.

Someone buying personal information from “inside” sources, such as a store employee.

Be careful with your Social Security card and number:

Make sure your employer and bank have your correct Social Security number.

Keep your card and any document that shows your Social Security number in a safe place.

Do not routinely carry your card or other documents that display your number.

If someone else is using your number:

Contact the Social Security Administration at www.socialsecurity.gov or by calling toll-free 1-800-772-1213, or 1-800-325-0778 if you are deaf or hard of hearing.

You can also review the earnings posted to your record on your Social Security Statement at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount

If an identity thief is creating credit problems for you:

Visit IdentityTheft.gov, a resource managed by the Federal Trade Commission, to report identity theft and get a recovery plan. You can call 1-877-IDTHEFT (1-877-438-4338); TTY 1-866-653-4261.

Contact the Internal Revenue Service to ensure an identity thief does not steal your tax refund. If you think an identity thief is causing tax issues for you, contact www.irs.gov/uac/Identity-Protection or call 1-800-908-4490.

File an online complaint with the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at www.ic3.gov IC3 sends complaints to law enforcement or regulatory agencies.

Monitor your credit report periodically at www.annualcreditreport.com

Source: Social Security Administration