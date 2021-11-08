Mexican tourists trickle into Nogales as border reopens to nonessential travel

“That's 1,300 people that aren't going to have to stand in line, that aren't going to have to find a parking space near the port,” Humphries said. “It’s going to alleviate congestion. It's going to speed up the process. So we're doing everything humanly possible to be able to make the experience a better one.

"We're fully aware of the economic implications. I know businesses want to get back up and going. We know the government makes money from sales tax revenue. And so we want both sides of the border to flourish.”

The border reopening is huge for Arizona border towns like Nogales and Douglas but also for cities like Tucson and the state as a whole. Pre-COVID, the Department of Homeland Security counted 20 million to 25 million visits from Mexican nationals crossing the border into Arizona, spending about $1 billion in Tucson and about $2.5 billion a year across the state.

Isabel Gutierrez came up from Hermosillo on Monday to cross the border into Nogales, Arizona, for the first time in two years, with her teenager, 4-year-old and her mother. They’re excited to visit family in Phoenix, to go to the zoo and to do some shopping. She hasn’t seen her cousins in Arizona since the closure, which is the case for many families who have been separated by the border closure.