Tucson voters planning to participate in the primary election August 27 must be registered to vote by midnight Monday, July 29.
The city of Tucson is conducting the primary election entirely by mail next month. Voters will elect the next mayor and council members for Wards 1, 2 and 4.
Because the election will be conducted entirely by mail, voters need to update their addresses as soon as possible, Pima County Recorder Ann Rodriguez said in a news release. A new voter registration form must be completed if a person has moved, even if it’s to a new apartment in the same complex, changed their name since their last registration or is a new county resident.
Voters registered as Democrats or Republicans will receive a ballot. Those registered as party not designated or independent must request a ballot by mail in order to participate in the election. They can request a ballot by calling 520-791-3221.
Republican and Green Party candidates are only seeking office as write-in candidates. For an official list of write-in candidates, voters can go to tucne.ws/19sz. To see a full list of candidates, visit tucne.ws/19t1 or call 520-791-3221.
People registering to vote in Pima County for the first time must provide proof of citizenship using a statedriver’s license issued after Oct. 1, 1996, a birth certificate, a U.S. Passport or a naturalization certificate. People can register to vote through the state Department of Transportation’s website — servicearizona.com — if they have an Arizona license.
Voters can also find a registration form on the County Recorder’s website at recorder.pima.gov/regvote.
For more information about voter registration, call the Pima County Recorder’s Office at 520-724-4330.