Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen recently announced that the restaurant will be donating surplus food to the local organization, Old Pueblo Community Services.
The donations are part of Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen Harvest Program and will occur on a weekly basis.
Each week, the chain restaurant will donate vegetables and proteins, in addition to soups, sauces, casseroles, and pasta to Old Pueblo Community Services, which is a nonprofit organization that helps people who face homelessness.
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen is a nationwide chain, and all of the restaurants will be involved in similar donation programs. The restaurant's Tucson location is at 3455 E. Broadway in the El Con shopping center.
"Hunger is a community issue, and at Cheddar’s, we’re in a strong position to make an impact in our local community," Mark Carpenter, a managing partner of Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen's Tucson location, said in a news release. "Our scratch cooking philosophy means that we always have fresh ingredients on-hand, and can donate excess, when available. Our team takes tremendous pride in helping our neighbors in need through our partnership with Old Pueblo Community Services.”