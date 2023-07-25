A man and a woman were killed in a two-vehicle crash in midtown Tucson Monday morning, police said.

According to Tucson police, a Toyota Yaris, driven by 39-year-old Kimberly Roxanne Layne, was attempting to make a left turn onto northbound Jefferson Avenue around 11:30 a.m. when it was hit by a Mercedes-Benz SUV headed west on Speedway.

Both Layne and her passenger, 40-year-old Douglas Keith Bland Jr., died at the scene, Tucson police said.

The driver of the SUV, an 81-year-old man, and a passenger were taken to a hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

It was determined the driver of the SUV was not impaired but police say he was driving "well above the posted 35 MPH speed limit."

Police say Layne's failure to yield while making a left turn as well the SUV’s excessive speed were believed to be the major contributing factors of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges or citations have been issued.