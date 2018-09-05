U.S. Customs and Border Protection

A migrant was found hiding in a storm drain in Douglas on Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

On Tuesday, border agents saw a man enter a storm drain tunnel, which was near the border, a news release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. 

Agents then searched the area and found a hacksaw next to a storm drain.

Douglas police and the Douglas Fire Department helped the border agents enter the tunnel to apprehend the migrant. 

Officials were able to locate and arrest a 19-year-old man from Mexico. He is currently being processed for immigration violations. 

No further information has been released.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott