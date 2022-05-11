Mild weather allows for greater containment of Patagonia wildfire

Firefighters have been able to increase containment in Patagonia along the east side of the San Rafael Fire while preventing additional growth due to Tuesday’s milder weather.

While the overall fire activity is steadily decreasing, the fire still remains active on the north, northwestern and western sides, a news release from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said. The fire was at 11,620 acres and 17% contained Wednesday morning.

Some of the resources will be diverted off the fire and prepositioned as an initial attack group to help catch and manage potential new starts, the news release said. Since there are some red flag areas in Southern Arizona, the Southeast East Zone Incident Management Team wants to ensure resources are staged and prepared to provide initial attack due to high winds and dry vegetation.

The "Set" notification remains in place for the Canelo South-area, the news release said. Forest Road 99 remains closed due to public and firefighter safety.

The San Rafael fire started in Patagonia on Saturday and pushed nearly 12 miles to the northeast the following day due to high winds and a dry grass crop. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

