Tucsonans will enjoy mild weather today, with temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s.
Some light showers may arrive tomorrow night. And there could be more valley rain and mountain snow over the weekend.
High: 73
Low: 48
Currently
|
Clear, 36.9
Wind 0 MPH NNE, 98% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
8 am: Clear, 41.5
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
80% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Clear, 46.8
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
69% humidity, UV index 1
|
10 am: Clear, 54.8
Wind 6 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 2
|
11 am: Clear, 60.2
Wind 5 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 3
|
12 pm: Clear, 64.7
Wind 6 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 3
|
1 pm: Clear, 69.0
Wind 5 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 3
|
2 pm: Clear, 71.3
Wind 4 MPH ENE, 0% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 3
|
3 pm: Clear, 71.8
Wind 5 MPH ENE, 0% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 2
|
4 pm: Clear, 71.4
Wind 6 MPH NE, 0% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 1
|
5 pm: Clear, 68.3
Wind 6 MPH NNE, 1% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Clear, 62.5
Wind 4 MPH NNE, 1% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Clear, 59.2
Wind 4 MPH ENE, 1% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Clear, 56.6
Wind 4 MPH E, 1% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Clear, 53.6
Wind 5 MPH ESE, 1% chance precip.
61% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Clear, 52.0
Wind 5 MPH ESE, 1% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Clear, 51.3
Wind 7 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 0
Wednesday
|
12 am: Partly Cloudy, 51.1
Wind 7 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
64% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Partly Cloudy, 51.0
Wind 8 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Partly Cloudy, 50.4
Wind 8 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Partly Cloudy, 49.8
Wind 8 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Partly Cloudy, 49.6
Wind 8 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Mostly Cloudy, 49.4
Wind 9 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Mostly Cloudy, 49.6
Wind 9 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
62% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Mostly Cloudy, 50.0
Wind 9 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
60% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Mostly Cloudy, 50.3
Wind 9 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Mostly Cloudy, 52.9
Wind 11 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 am: Mostly Cloudy, 57.6
Wind 12 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 1
|
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 61.7
Wind 12 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 3
|
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 65.3
Wind 11 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 3
|
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 68.8
Wind 9 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
34% humidity, UV index 3
|
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 69.6
Wind 7 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 3
|
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 69.6
Wind 6 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 2
|
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 69.2
Wind 7 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
34% humidity, UV index 1
|
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 66.4
Wind 7 MPH ENE, 3% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 62.0
Wind 6 MPH ENE, 3% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Clear, 59.0
Wind 6 MPH E, 4% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 0