Military families can register to receive free school backpacks and supplies

  • Updated

Military families can now register through Friday, July 17, to receive backpacks and school supplies from Operation Homefront’s Back-To-School Brigade.

The distribution event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. July 18 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

Operation Homefront will distribute 350 backpacks and necessary school supplies to pre-registered military families Saturday in the parking lot of the Davis-Monthan Youth Center.

Families can register for the event at operationhomefront.org by Friday. Click on the “upcoming events” link to register.

The event is made possible with the help of Dollar Tree and SAIC as well as local organizations.

Since 2008, Operation Homefront has distributed 400,000 backpacks, saving military families more than $50 million in back-to-school expenses.

Saturday’s event will be a drive-through format and will be conducted within local, federal, and CDC guidelines.

Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families.

