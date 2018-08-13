Border agents seized $1 million worth of drugs at the border crossing in Nogales over the weekend, officials say.

Border agents referred a 32-year-old woman for further inspection over the weekend. A search of her car was conducted after a drug dog alerted a scent near the vehicle, according to a news release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. 

Officers found more than a dozen packages of cocaine, weighing close to 40 pounds, near the front and rear bumpers of the car. The drugs were estimated to value close to $953,000, the release says.

Later, a 30-year-old man was also referred for further inspection, the release shows. After a drug dog alerted officers to a scent, a search was conducted and officers found more than nine pounds of meth, estimated to be worth $28,000.

Officers also searched the roof of the vehicle, where they found more than two pounds of heroin, estimated at $65,000, according to the release.

The drugs and the vehicles were seized and both people were arrested, the release says. It is unclear if the incidents are connected.

No further information has been released.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott