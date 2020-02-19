Millions for Tucson raffle is underway in support of local nonprofits

Jim Click Jr.’s annual Millions for Tucson raffle is underway to support local nonprofits.
The initiative provides 100,000 raffle tickets to hundreds of Tucson-area nonprofits free of charge to be sold over the course of 10 months. The grand prize is a 2020 Ford F-150 Platinum, donated by Click. The organizations get to keep the ticket proceeds to support their services and programs.
Other prizes include two first-class airline tickets to anywhere in the world (though some restrictions apply), and $5,000 in cash.
This is the 11th in a series of charity raffles hosted by Click which have collectively raised more than $8 million for local nonprofits. This year, Click challenged charities to collectively raise $1.5 million, saying he’d give away his own car to one of the organizations in a special drawing if they can make it happen.
“We’ve been abundantly blessed by this community since the day my family arrived in Tucson in the early 1970s,” Click said. “Because Tucson charities do so much for our community, this raffle is one small way that the Click family can give back to them. We are honored, and humbled, to be able to support these local charities in this way. We are so proud of all the hard work charities do in and around Tucson.”
To kick off the raffle, Click gave away a total of $5,000 to 10 charities through a random drawing on Wednesday.
Eligible nonprofit organizations that would like to participate can get more information by visiting Millionsfortucson.org. A list of participating charities can also be found there.
Nonprofits will be selling Millions for Tucson raffle tickets starting Thursday, Feb. 20, through Dec. 4. Tickets are $25 each or five for $100. Winners will be selected Dec. 11.