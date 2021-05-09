Mine Tales: A thousand years of mining history in Pinal County

Magma Copper Co. acquired the property in the 1990s and determined through a feasibility study the best option to recover copper was through in-situ leaching and SX-EW (solvent extraction and electrowinning).

Mineral recovery through in-situ mining is less impactful to the environment than regular mining processes with no open cuts, waste dumps, tailings or ore removal. It involves dissolving copper below the surface into a liquid and pumping it to the surface afterward.

The mine is currently owned by Taseko Mines Limited, which is involved in the permitting process to bring the mine into production. Projected life of the mine is 20 years with an annual production of 85 million pounds of copper.

As of 2021, more than 544 registered mines are known to exist in Pinal County. Pinal County will no doubt continue to develop its mineral resources over the next decade and beyond as it has done in the past 150 years, serving to meet the growing need worldwide for copper production.

