Mine Tales: Glen Canyon's history of gold mining

Their ventures inspired Cass Hite, a Montana and Colorado prospector who actively searched for what became known as the Merrick-Mitchell Mine. With the assistance of a Navajo chief known as Hoskininni (an anglicized version of his name), Hite was credited with having discovered placer gold on both sides of the Colorado near Dandy Crossing in the upper part of Glen Canyon in 1883.

A subsequent gold rush involving several hundred miners resulted, with placer mining in the canyon. Wright Bar was a notable site for placer gold found in low sand bars rather than in gravel terraces.

Hite would go on to solicit capital from inventors for mining operations in the canyon including the formation of the Denver, Colorado Canyon and Pacific Railroad Co. By decade's end, Robert B. Stanton was involved in surveying a water-grade railroad route for that railroad company that would connect Grand Junction, Colorado to the Gulf of California. During the survey, Stanton staked out five placer claims (two in Kane County and three in San Juan County, Utah). However, the venture proved unsuccessful due to lack of capital from investors.