Mine Tales: Helvetia-Rosemont area is important in Arizona's copper mining history

The district, one of around 50 mining districts in Arizona at the time, evolved from the Mining Law of 1872 granting miners and corporations the freedom to regulate geographic boundaries, patents and maintenance of their mining claims in respect to the laws of the United States.

By 1880, the arrival of the Southern Pacific Railroad in southeastern Arizona, combined with copper’s integral role in the electrification of the nation, ensured that copper mining would flourish.

Access to nearby railheads would enable the district’s ore to be shipped for beneficiation at smelters at Tucson, Globe and El Paso.

One of the oldest mines in the district was the Frijole Mine, operated by John Weigle and William Hart. Ore from it, along with the Old Dick Mine, was treated at the Columbia Smelter on the west flank of the Santa Rita Mountains.

Early mining claims were made by William B. McCleary in the 1870s, forming the nucleus of what became known as the Rosemont Mining Camp at Wasp Canyon on the east slope of the Santa Ritas.

His partner L. J. Rose would help develop 30 claims (including the Hilo, Mohawk, Old Put and Oregon) incorporating the Rosemont Smelting and Mining Co. in 1894.