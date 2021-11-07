Mine Tales: Lakeshore copper deposit near Casa Grande drew succession of investors

The Lakeshore Mine was Hecla’s worst investment, costing it $96 million.

The mine reopened in 1981 under the management of Noranda Lakeshore Mines, a subsidiary of Noranda Mines Ltd. of Canada, which purchased the property including the plant from Hecla for $9.4 million cash in 1979.

Production renewed in 1981 from vat leaching of the oxide ore to produce more than 26 million pounds of cathode copper. A $7 million solvent extraction plant was used to enhance copper recovery. Negatively affected by economics, underground mining ended in 1983, having been replaced with in-situ leaching.

In 1988, Cyprus Tohono Corp. leased the Lakeshore property, then known as the Casa Grande Mine, so that it could obtain the onsite roaster as a worldwide shortage of smelting capacity existed at that time. The company conducted in-situ leaching operations in areas known as the Lunchroom and Tool Crypt.

Residual copper production within the heap leach pad and copper cathode production was initiated in 2005 as the result of the refurbishment of the SX/EW facility. These operations ended in 2008.

The mine is currently in the care and maintenance status of the Cyprus Tohono Corp., with no active mineral production.

