Mine Tales: Miami-area mines often led Arizona's copper production in 20th century

Equipment was purchased from the government and transferred from that locality to the Copper Cities Mine, including the mill building, which had originally served at the “Copper Queen” mill at Bisbee.

The mill, originally designed for a capacity of 10,000 tons per day was later enlarged to 12,000 tons per day.

About $13 million was invested in the development of the mine by the Miami Copper Co., including $7.5 million borrowed from the Reconstruction Finance Corp. along with a purchase contract executed with the General Services Administration, which guaranteed a minimal government purchase of copper at 23 cents per pound for the first 170 million pounds of production.

The year 1954 saw the beginning of production with ore grades of around 0.795% and 134 million pounds of copper produced by 1956.

From 1954-56, 783 ounces of gold and 88,055 ounces of silver were also produced as a byproduct to copper production.

During the 1960s, low-grade, nonmillable ores were processed using dump leaching, wherein the copper from the pregnant leach solution was recovered by a precipitation plant. The presence of pyrite in the dumps avoided the necessity of adding acid to the leach solutions.