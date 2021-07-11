Mine Tales: When the gold rush came to Pinos Altos, New Mexico

It made news in 1914 when lessees Ira Wright and James Bell struck 1,800 pounds comprised of high grade gold ore valued at $43,000. It was marketed as the single richest gold shipment per pound received by the San Francisco mint up to that time.

The Silver City Reduction Works was built in Silver City to process the ores from the Pinos Altos Mining District. Other improvements followed with the erection of a narrow gauge railroad in 1906 that connected the nearby mines to the Silver City Smelter.

Gold production in the district decreased in the early 20th century. Zinc would later replace gold as the primary metal mined in the district. The Empire Zinc Cleveland Mine located on the west side of the range produced the metal in the 1940s. Going forward, high holding costs hindered extensive development of mines in the district.

In the 1970s, Exxon Minerals Co. drilled more than 200 diamond drill holes in the area, combined with later drilling delineating over 7 million tons of mineralization. The late 1980s through early 1990s saw limited production through in-situ leaching of copper smelter flux ore.

Today, Pinos Altos is a quiet rural community with a rich mining past and active mining claims.

