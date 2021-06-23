 Skip to main content
Missing hiker, 71, found dead north of Tucson
Missing hiker, 71, found dead north of Tucson

John "Jack" Menard 

 Courtesy of Pima County Sheriff's Department

A 71-year-old hiker missing for three days was found dead a few miles from an historic prison campground north of Tucson, authorities said.

John "Jack" Menard set out on June 17 to trek a section of the Arizona Trail between Oracle and the Gordon Hirabayashi Campground but did not show up June 20 for a prearranged ride home, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

A multi-agency rescue team spent three days searching in Coronado National Forest and found Menard's body June 22 about three miles northwest of the campground, the department said.

Crews from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection took part in the effort.

Authorities said the cause of death wasn’t immediately known.

Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or calaimo@tucson.com. On Twitter: @AZStarConsumer

