Missing Tucson attorney found dead

A long-time lawyer in the the Pima County Attorney’s Office who went missing Tuesday while fly fishing near Sedona has been found dead, officials say.

Chris Straub, 64, the head of the the public records unit for the office, was with his wife at a resort near Sedona, when he went fly fishing nearby Tuesday afternoon and was reported missing that evening when he did not return, according a news release.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team found Straub's body about 12:30 Wednesday afternoon in thick overgrowth near the resort.

It appears he suffered a fatal accident, but an autopsy will be conducted, a news release from the Pima County Attorney's Office said.

Straub worked in the County Attorney's Office since 1990.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Chris’ family and everyone who loved him,” Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said in a prepared statement.