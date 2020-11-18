Mission still needs pies for its Thanksgiving drive-through meal distribution

The Gospel Rescue Mission still needs ready-to-eat holiday pies for its annual Thanksgiving meal next week.
The mission has changed its annual sit-down community banquet because of the pandemic to a drive-through "Thanksgiving Blessing to Go" meal distribution from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road.
Meals of turkey and all the trimmings will be passed out during the event, but the mission still needs store-bought pies as part of the distribution. Ready-to-eat pies of any flavor can be dropped off at 707 W. Miracle Mile or at 4550 S. Palo Verde Road.
The mission provides shelter, recovery, employment and housing programs to the most vulnerable in our community. Last year, the mission provided 263,048 meals and 91,355 shelter bed nights to the community. The missions is expecting to serve about 2,000 Thanksgiving meals.
