Mobile clinic offering health services at Pima County libraries

A new mobile health service to reach underserved residents is starting this week and will include vaccinations, along with sexual and reproductive health services, at different locations around Pima County.

The services will start being offered Friday, Dec. 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Eckstrom-Columbus Library, 4350 E. 22nd St.

Offerings include COVID-19 vaccinations and influenza shots, along with a wide range of sexual and reproductive health services, including testing for sexually transmitted infections, HIV counseling and referrals, and pregnancy testing and counseling.

“Our goal is to improve and increase access of public health services and resources to residents of Pima County,” said Noel Valle, program manager with the county’s health department. “Exciting features of this program are extending health care to underserved communities and providing a program that is flexible and can adapt to a community’s needs.”

The Health Department is working with the Pima County libraries to identify the area’s most underserved populations, and bring services directly to people.

“Hosting mobile clinics at libraries builds on our longstanding partnership with the Pima County Health Department. There is a great need in Pima County for access to health providers and information,” said Karyn Prechtel-Altman, deputy director of the county libraries.

“The library is an important connection point in our community and well-positioned to help provide that access. We are delighted to partner with the Health Department to make these mobile resources available.”

The mobile clinic will provide services around the county, setting up at different library locations. Go to pima.gov/health for more information.