Tucson firefighters extinguished a mobile home fire in southwest Tucson Saturday night.

 Tucson Fire Department

Two people were displaced after a fire consumed their mobile home Saturday night in southwest Tucson, officials say. 

The Tucson Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire in the 4500 block of South Mission Road around 7:20 p.m. Saturday. When the first engine arrived, firefighters confirmed smoke and flames were coming from 50 percent of the single-wide mobile home, the Tucson Fire Department said in a news release. 

Fire crews battled the fire from outside and inside making sure nobody else was inside the home while additional crews evacuated nearby homes.  

Firefighters contained the fire to the mobile home and extinguished the fire in 15 minutes, the department said. Nine units and 23 firefighters responded to the scene. 

The American Red Cross is assisting a 36-year-old woman and her 11-year-old son displaced by the fire. No one was injured in the incident.

Fire investigators were on scene to determine the cause of the fire, the department said.

