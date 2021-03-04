Mobile Meals now delivers kosher meals to homebound elderly

Handmaker and the Chabad of Tucson congregation have joined forces with Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona to provide kosher meals to homebound seniors in need.

The kosher meals will be an option to those meals already being delivered by Mobile Meals, said Robert Jensen, chief executive officer of the meal delivery program.

Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona, a nonprofit organization, delivers hot meals prepared at hospital and health-care facilities’ kitchens to clients in Tucson, Green Valley and Sahuarita. It now will include kosher meals prepared at the kitchen of Handmaker Jewish Services for the Aging.

Jensen said drivers deliver 260 meals to seniors and disabled adults daily during the week and serve about 100,000 meals a year.

Those needing kosher meals for their observance of Passover, which begins on the evening of March 27, must sign up by March 24 through Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona at 622-1600 or visit the website at mobilemealssoaz.org

People interested in ordering Passover Seder dinners, to be picked up directly from Handmaker, must order by March 22. Orders can be placed with Mike Felde at 322-7009.

Handmaker is at 2221 N. Rosemont Blvd.

Contact reporter Carmen Duarte at cduarte@tucson.com or 573-4104. On Twitter: @cduartestar

