Mobile medical service in Tucson accused by feds of falsifying insurance claims

An Arizona doctor who ran a mobile medical practice in Tucson is facing multiple federal charges, accused of falsifying dozens of insurance billings over the last five years.

Dr. Linh Cao Nguyen, 48, of Peoria, also is accused of stealing another doctor's identity to disguise his own wrongdoing during an alleged fraud spree that ran from early 2017 until July of this year.

A federal grand jury in Tucson returned a 51-count indictment against Nguyen on Oct. 20, the U.S. Justice Department announced in an Oct. 22 news release.

Nguyen's mobile practice, which also operated in Phoenix, dispatched health-care providers with different types of expertise to care for patients in their homes or in living facilities.

The indictment says the practice operated under several names but mainly used three in Arizona: MD 24 House Call Physician's Network; MD24 House Call, Inc. and EcoHealth Neuropathy.

The document lists nearly 50 episodes of fraudulent billing but does not specify the city in which each alleged incident took place.