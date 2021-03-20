Mobile vaccine clinics reaching more people of color in Pima County

As a Catholic priest, Monsignor Raúl Trevizo kept visiting sick people during the pandemic, even a few with COVID-19. He knew it was a risk, and part of him did feel scared.

He would pray with them and anoint them with oil, using a cotton ball instead of his fingers, while wearing a mask and gloves.

He was administering the Catholic sacrament, the anointing of the sick. This is why he was willing to take the risk and go a few times to homes where he knew people had been contagious. He and other priests would do this, he said, so that if the sick died, their sins would be forgiven.

Many of his parishioners and those in the surrounding area are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 for a variety of reasons. So, when the opportunity arose to host one of Pima County’s mobile vaccination clinics at Trevizo’s church, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 602 W. Ajo Way, he embraced it.

It was a deadly winter for his church. One week in January, he said, he held three funerals for members who died of COVID-19.