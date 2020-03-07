Mobile vet clinic provides furry first-aid to the pets of people on the streets

“It makes being able to have a pet possible when you’re on a low income,” he said of the clinic. “To have this available for free means a pair of socks I will be able to afford.”

Piche and his pets have an apartment now, but they weren’t always so lucky. He said he and Princess Pei Pei spent about four months living in his compact car while he was working an overnight job in Southern California.

“That was an experience,” Piche said.

Having his cat there with him helped make it bearable.

“It can be lonely,” Piche said, as he cradled his wiggly puppy.

Pets can complicate or complement life on the streets

Bennett Simonsen is PACC’s community programs manager.

He said a pet isn’t an accessory or a luxury for someone who is living on the streets. “For many people who are dealing with a crisis like homelessness, a pet is their grounding connection,” Simonsen said.

But it can also complicate efforts to find housing. Shelters often don’t allow dogs, and some apartments won’t rent to people with pets — or if they do, they require the animals to be licensed and have their shots up to date.