A size wildfire burning in the Catalina Mountains shrunk Saturday thanks to more accurate mapping, officials say.

The "Molino 3 Wildfire," which began Thursday afternoon, had been estimated at about 1,000 acres Friday by Coronado National Forest officials. However, an update on its Facebook page estimated the size of the fire at 425 acres.

Containment has reached 10% Friday evening, the Forest Service said.

About 9:30 a.m. Saturday, CNF officials said that the fire displayed "minimal activity" on its second night. They continue to say that ground resources on-site will continue to work to reinforce the perimeter and building containment lines.

Air crews, which were in action Friday, will also be available throughout Saturday as needed, officials said. Infrared mapping flights are also planned, they say.

The Tucson area is in an excessive heat warning through the weekend. While forecasts show Saturday and Sunday to be above-normal temperatures with little-to-no storm activity, the Forest Service says that "minimal smoke is still expected."

The public is being asked to avoid the area, both driving and hiking, the Forest Service says. Residents and visitors around the wildfire area are encouraged to visit the Fire and Smoke map for real-time smoke conditions.