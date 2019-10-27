A 200- to 250-acre wildfire in the Coronado National Forest prompted evacuation of the Molino Basin Campground Sunday afternoon, officials said.
The Molino Fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. and continued to spread Sunday night, fueled by grass and mesquite brush. It was zero percent contained as of 9 p.m., said Brandalyn Vonk, spokeswoman for the Molino Fire.
Coronado National Forest officials, with the help of local fire departments and the National Park Service, are working along Mt. Lemmon Highway, protecting structures and keeping the fire from reaching the road, Vonk said.
Because the fire is in deep, rugged terrain, firefighters are staged in the campground and along the road. The terrain and low visibility once it got dark kept firefighters from being able to get closer to the fire, Vonk said, adding that the safety of firefighters is their top priority.
"The fire will continue to spread naturally until we can get to an area where we can put our firefighters in there safely," she said.
Mt. Lemmon Highway is closed at mile marker zero where law enforcement officers are blocking the road, Vonk said.
Sunday's winds prevented fire crews from using aircraft to get a better picture of what the fire looks like, Vonk said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.