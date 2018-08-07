A woman was arrested on suspicion of child abuse after being involved in a three-vehicle crash Sunday near Foothills Mall that left her 4-year-old with serious injuries, authorities say.
Kayla Beeson, 25, was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of felony child abuse, aggravated assault, and criminal damage, said Deputy Daniel Jelineo, a spokesman for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
He said impairment appears to have been a factor in the wreck.
The crash occurred about 3 p.m. at the intersection of West Ina Road and North La Cholla Boulevard when authorities say Beeson collided with two other cars that were turning left.
Beeson had her four-year-old son in her car. He was in a booster seat that Jelineo said was inadequate. The boy was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The child's condition had improved slightly by Sunday evening, Jelineo said.
One other person in the wreck was taken to a hospital with injuries that were described as not life threatening.