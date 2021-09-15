Monarch butterflies putting on a spectacular show in Tucson this fall

“Tagging is about the only way in existence that you’re able to really figure out the movements of monarchs across the landscape,” Billings said.

The threats monarchs face

In addition to climate change, the monarchs’ decline is also attributed to habitat loss and pesticide use, which go hand in hand. Housing developments and agriculture take away space, host plants and food from the monarchs.

“The monarchs don’t have as much food as they used to,” said Tony Palmer, an invertebrate zookeeper at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.

The monarch is culturally and ecologically significant. It fulfills a unique niche in its ecosystem by eating milkweed, a highly toxic plant that often grows near corn fields, and using the toxins as defense from predators. In an attempt to eliminate pests from their crops, many farmers spray their fields with pesticides such as glyphosate and BT. When monarch caterpillars consume milkweed contaminated with BT, they essentially “turn into mush and die,” Palmer said.

Experts doubt the monarch will not disappear entirely. But its sharp population declines serve as a stark warning, as it is largely considered an indicator species.