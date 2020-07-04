Monday is the deadline to register to vote in Arizona's primary election

The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming primary election is upon us.
Only those who are registered by midnight Monday, July 6, can cast a vote in the Aug. 4 primary. On the ballot are a number of local, state and federal positions, from a U.S. Senate seat to the county attorney.
The Recorder’s Office said it will keep its locations downtown, 240 N. Stone, Floor 1, and on the east side, 6920 E. Broadway, Suite D, open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday to accommodate last-minute registration.
Those hoping to register online can do so at ServiceArizona.com or by filling out a form at the Recorder’s Office, post office, or library and mailing it back dated Monday.
Pima County voters can check their registrations at recorder.pima.gov/VoterStats/VoterInfo
Or they can contact the Recorder’s Office with questions at 520-724-4330.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.