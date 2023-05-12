After a bone-dry April, Tucson may see some rain in the upcoming week as above-normal precipitation is expected in the area.

Starting next week, the National Weather Service said southeastern Arizona will get a monsoon preview as moisture pushes in from the east on Saturday evening, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The thunderstorms could last the entire week and have the potential for lightning, new wildfire starts, gusty winds and blowing dust, the Weather Service said.

On Sunday, there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. The high for the day is expected to be near 95 degrees, the NWS said.

Monday through Thursday also all have 30% chances of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. as well as high temperatures in the 90s.

Typically in May, Tucson sees 0.20 inches of rainfall, the NWS said.

Last month, the Tucson International Airport received no rain, making it the third straight April with no measurable rainfall.

The last measurable rain at the airport, the official site for Tucson's weather service records, was March 22, the NWS said. For March, the airport received 0.66 inches of rainfall.

Next week’s rain will serve as a preview for the upcoming monsoon, which is a little over a month away.

Tucson's monsoon officially starts on June 15 and ends on Sept. 30.

Since May is Tucson’s driest month, the NWS said any precipitation this time of year is helpful for mitigating wildland fires and dry fuels.

Before the rain comes, Saturday will continue to bring warm and sunny temperatures to the area. The expected high for Saturday is 96, and the low will be about 66, the NWS said.

As for the rest of the month, the Climate Prediction Center predicts that Tucson will see temperatures leaning below the average. The monthly precipitation outlook for Tucson expects an equal chance of seeing rainfall that is either above or below normal.

