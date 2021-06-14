Monsoon season dawns with record heat, slight chance of rain in Tucson

“When in doubt, wait it out or find another route,” he said, and always heed posted signs and other official warnings.

“It’s both illegal and dangerous to go around a barrier that says ‘road closed due to flooding,’” Allerton said.

Excessive heat

Right now, though, rain is the least of our worries. Much of Arizona, Southern California and Southern Nevada remain under an excessive heat warning that is scheduled to last until 9 p.m. Saturday.

Tucson is in the midst of what could turn out to be six straight days of record-breaking heat. The highs of 110 on Saturday, 112 on Sunday and 112 on Monday were all records for those dates, and the forecast calls for more daily records to fall Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Though Tucson’s all-time record high of 117 is not at risk, Tuesday’s predicted high of 114 would erase the previous daily record of 110, set clear back on June 15, 1896.

So far this year, overheating is believed to have played a role in the deaths of 15 migrants in Arizona, said Dr. Greg Hess, the Pima County medical examiner. Hess said six of those deaths occurred since June 1.