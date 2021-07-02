 Skip to main content
Monsoon watch: Flash flood warnings, power outages and damage spotted in Tucson and Southern Arizona on Friday
Monsoon watch: Flash flood warnings, power outages and damage spotted in Tucson and Southern Arizona on Friday

  • Updated

Cloudy skies cover an area near Burke Drive and W. Cortaro Farms Road in Oro Valley, Ariz. on June 30, 2021.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

Parts of Tucson and Southern Arizona received intense rain and thunderstorms Friday afternoon as the monsoon season presses on.

A flash flood warning was issued for Tucson and surroundings areas till 6:30 p.m. This included Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West, Valencia West, Catalina Foothills and Ryan AirField.

Thousands of TEP customers were also without electricity as a result from the storm. Find the latest power-outage information here

Wind storm in Marana neighborhood on Friday afternoon, July 2. The storm brought plenty of blowing dust but little precipitation to the Continental Ranch neighborhood.

Saturday brings a chance of rain throughout the day, with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Expect the Fourth of July to be partly sunny in the day, with a 30 percent chance of rain before 11 p.m.

Here's a look at what's been spotted during Friday's storm:

Watch Now: This year's fiesta featured a scaled down event as more than 100 turned out to celebrate the coming monsoon rains. Arizona Daily Star, Kelly Presnell

Watch: Wind storm in Marana

