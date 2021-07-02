Monsoon watch: Flash flood warnings, power outages and damage spotted in Tucson and Southern Arizona on Friday

Parts of Tucson and Southern Arizona received intense rain and thunderstorms Friday afternoon as the monsoon season presses on.
A flash flood warning was issued for Tucson and surroundings areas till 6:30 p.m. This included Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West, Valencia West, Catalina Foothills and Ryan AirField.
Flash Flood Warning continues for Tucson AZ, Casas Adobes AZ until 6:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/pkIHswuEgf— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) July 2, 2021
Thousands of TEP customers were also without electricity as a result from the storm. Find the latest power-outage information here.
Saturday brings a chance of rain throughout the day, with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.
Expect the Fourth of July to be partly sunny in the day, with a 30 percent chance of rain before 11 p.m.
Here's a look at what's been spotted during Friday's storm:
🚨🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨🚨All travel on N. 1st Ave. will be shutdown between E. River Rd. and E. Wetmore Rd. until tomorrow due to down power lines.Please find an alternate route. Drive safe! pic.twitter.com/eeHsCTKMjM— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) July 3, 2021
Harmless but interesting (and yes, slowly cyclonically rotating) hi-based funnel seen from SE Tucson looking NE from Ajo Way & I-10, lasted 3 minutes starting 2118Z. As expected in weak ambient-flow conditions it has been enveloped in & destroyed by rain/outflow. @NWSTucson pic.twitter.com/LnSBnnlozd— Roger Edwards (@SkyPixWeather) July 2, 2021
You can see someone's yard debris get hung up and you can also tell how fast and forceful that water is to push it forward.This is why we don't cross flooded roads out here. Turn around don't drown! @NWSTucson #monsoon #Tucson #azwx pic.twitter.com/PHKfbtQmAf— Ed Tsyitee (@GreenChileAdict) July 2, 2021