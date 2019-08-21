Oro Valley construction crews are planning for a two-month road project that will close the La Cañada Drive and Moore Road intersection beginning Sept. 18.
Officials are expediting a roundabout project that should be completed by Nov. 22.
Town officials believe the roundabout will be the best solution to improve safety and traffic flow for nearly 29,400 vehicles daily, according to the most recent traffic statistics in 2017.
Access to the intersection will be shut down to all traffic except emergency vehicles.
Pedestrians, drivers and bicyclists will be detoured at a four-way stop before the La Cañada and Moore Road intersection. Instead, there will be access to travel northbound or southbound on Copper Springs Trail or Salt Cedar Drive.